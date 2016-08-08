Local entrepreneur creates a way to view Jackson Hole in real time; Expands to other cities

He moved here because he had family in the area who owned a ranch in Bondurant. At 19, he came out here for two weeks to visit, then it turned into a month, and then it turned into a summer job at the Bootlegger in downtown Jackson.

"He was showing me the servers and I was just blown away," said Strobel. "I thought this was the coolest thing ever. After he gave me the software, I wrote him a thank you note. He wrote back and asked if I wanted a job."

Just a few months after moving to Jackson, Strobel co-founded JacksonHoleNet.com , which is now AllTrips.com . The website served as the portal to Jackson Hole dining, lodging, activities and more. Over the next several years, the two built the company to include 40 other locations across the west including Vail, Telluride, Crested Butte, Bozeman, West Yellowstone and other destination cities.

A few years ago, Strobel began to notice changes in the Google search that were negatively impacting the websites. Based on that information, he broke off from AllTrips.com and started a technology consulting company called Leborts Tech. Just last year, he started SeeJacksonHole.com . For SeeJacksonHole.com , he works with businesses and homeowners to place webcams in scenic and interesting places. People can visit the website anytime to see what is happening in downtown, at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, on Snow King Mountain and several other places around Jackson Hole.

Photo: Screenshot of the Town Square webcam from SeeJH.com.

Silicon Couloir's 5th Annual Pitch Day this Wednesday. Now, he is expanding the SeeJacksonHole.com model to all over the west through his company SeeWebcam.com . To help expand the company through experience and exposure, Strobel is presenting at

We asked Strobel what he was looking to get out of Pitch Day and he commented, "A ll the great coaching and experience given to me and I'm glad I won't have to look back and wish I had tried," he said.

With the help of volunteer coaches and mentors, Strobel has also received five weeks of intensive coaching sessions leading up to Pitch Day .



"Silicon Couloir and the crew has been amazing. Whether you like it or not, they force you out of your comfort zone and push you," said Strobel.

Most of all, he is passionate about his work and growing his company.

"It's a fun project and I love putting smiles on people's faces," he added.

Learn more about Strobel's company at www.seewebcam.com and check out his presentation at Pitch Day this Wednesday, August 10, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts.

Feature Photo: Robert Strobel and his family. h/t Robert Strobel / Pitchengine Communities

#buckrail #news #pitchday