Dispatch for Monday, August 8th

(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for the weekend of August 5th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.









Blake Bachman, 26, Gillette, sentenced prisoner. Dennis Carson, 44, Gillette, DUI. Levi Clasby, 35, Gillette, DUI. Jacob Coleman, 31, Gillette, DUI. His alcohol level was .15 at detention. Claire Dietrich, 27, Gillette, possession of marijuana, interference with an officer x2. Richard Hatfield, 60, Gillette, warrant. Michael Heidrich, 51, Gillette, DUI, open container, domestic battery. Bobbi Hill, 42, Gillette, DUI. Kurtis Johnston, 22, Gillette, sentenced prisoner. Tabitha Koester, 33, Rozet, sentenced prisoner. Gregory A Lee Jr., 20, Gillette, DUI, DUS, failure to report an accident, not having auto insurance. Brandy Loague, 28, Gillette, theft, possession of heroin, meth, and hydrocodone pills. Refugio Loza, 20, Gillette, public intoxication, interference with an officer. Michelle Martin, 34, Gillette, bench warrant. Donovon Neuman, 24, Gillette, public intoxication, breach of peace, interference with an officer, probation violation. His alcohol level was .194 at detention. Michael Newton, 29, Gillette, bench warrant. Brandy Samples, 32, Gillette, domestic assault, interference with an officer. Jamie Siegert, 39, Gillette, sentenced prisoner. Donald Sortor, 22, Gillette, bench warrants. William Tornow, 30, Gillette, strangulation. Austin Tucker, 22, Gillette, warrant. Logan Wambeke, 22, Gillette, probation violation. Alexia Wilkerson, 24, Gillette, DUI. Her alcohol level was .083 at detention.

A 29 year old Gillette man was arrested for felony child abuse after admitting to striking a 5 year old and a 3 year old in the face. They were not his children.

There were 25 total arrests reported.





#county17 #news