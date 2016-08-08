12-year-old girl allegedly steals vehicle, found in possession of additional sets of keys

A 12-year-old Riverton girl is alleged to have stolen a vehicle parked on Crow Avenue early Sunday morning. The owner was unaware the vehicle had been taken until they observed their 2013 KIA parked along Arapahoe Drive while they were heading into church. The vehicle owner had located the young woman behind the wheel and notified the Sheriff's Office.

The girl told Deputies the keys were in the vehicle so she decided to take it and go for a ride. The girl indicated that she drove to the Fort Washakie area for a period of time and was attempting to return the vehicle back to the owner's residence; however she was disoriented and had stopped. The 12 year old was found to be under the influence of an apparent drug, and was taken to Sage West Riverton for evaluation. She was later cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The child had three sets of keys in her possession, which she indicated she had taken from vehicles parked in the Fort Washakie area. Persons missing keys from the time frame and area in question can call the Sheriff's Office and identify their property.

Feature photo: County 10 stock image of Fremont County Sheriff's Office Vehicle / Pitchengine Communities