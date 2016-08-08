Street Sweeping Schedule for August 8th

(Gillette, Wyo.) During the week, the Gillette Streets Division Department is sweeping and flushing major roads and subdivisions in city limits. They recommend that you park your vehicles off the streets until the trucks have made their way through, but that's not mandatory.





Prior to entering the cleaning area, signs like the one above will be placed around subdivisions. They will be trying to remove as much debris from the streets and gutters as possible. Trash, yard waste, and dirt can collect and clog storm sewers and drains.





Again, you are not required to move your car, but it will help. Here's the schedule for this week:





Monday, August 8th : (Area 23) Lower Sage Valley, Upper Sage Valley, & Bluffs Ridge Subdivisions



Tuesday, August 9th : Continue Area 23



Wednesday, August 10th : 4J Road, West 4J Road, Lakeway Road



Thursday, August 11th : Finish Area 23



Friday, August 12th: (Area 24) Collins Heights Subdivision







You can keep up to date with all the street sweeping schedules as they are released by following the City's Facebook Page.







