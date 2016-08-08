Woman allegedly flees from officers, dumps baby in field

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Yesterday morning (Sunday, August 7) at 5:28 a.m. Riverton Police Department officers observed a Red Chevy Impala swerving down West Main Street. Officers pulled over the vehicle at the intersection of Broadacres and West Park Street.

Captain Eric Murphy told County 10 that officers observed the driver, 31-year-old Victoria Brown of Arapahoe, to be intoxicated. Officers noted there was a 6-month-old baby in the vehicle. During the field sobriety test on Brown the passenger in the vehicle, Alma Addison, 28, Arapahoe, got into the driver's seat and drove away.

Addison reportedly traveled over a curb and grass near College View Drive, stopped near the 100 block of West Hill Street and began to flee on foot. Officers found the vehicle disabled and began searching around the area for Addison. During their search they stopped a white Dodge Durango to ask if they'd seen her. Officers report during this traffic stop they observed Alma Addison to be in this vehicle.

Officers reportedly asked Addison where her baby was and she refused to tell them. Murphy said she began yelling obscenities at the officers and also began bartering with them, saying if they let her go she'd tell them where her baby was.

Officers began searching for her baby around the area. They found the baby laying in a field behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on West Main Street. According to the report, the 6-month-old baby girl was located on the other side of a 7 foot fence laying on its back in tall grass. The baby appeared to be sleeping. Addison's purse and a diaper bag was found to be laying next to the baby.

Officers took the baby to the hospital where a CAT scan was performed to determine extent of injuries. Murphy said doctors determined the baby had a skull fracture which was in the process of healing and indicates it likely happened prior to this incident.

Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun released the following statement on Tuesday, August 9 regarding the baby's condition. "The infant who was involved in the Child Endangering case that arose from events this past weekend was immediately assessed by physicians. The infant was determined to have suffered no injuries from the incident and was released within a few hours from the hospital. The child is safe and being cared for by appropriate individuals."

Alma Addison was arrested for Felony Child Abuse. Officers indicate additional charges are pending.

Feature photo: Mug shot of 28-year-old Alma Addison