Recent arrests around Sheridan County

(Sheridan, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county on Aug. 5-7. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Deanna Nikol Hanse, 45, Sheridan, DUI.
Edwin Moses Jacobs, 28, Sheridan, Possession of Marijuana.
Natasha Jean Bogunovich, 29, Big Horn, Mont., Reckless Driving and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Meagan Jo Knudson, 29, Sheridan, DUI.
Jesus Manuel Palcios, 27, Sheridan, DUI.
Herber Roldan, 32, Sheridan, DUI and Hit & Run.
Kalven Paul McPherson, 18, Sheridan, Burglary, Child Endangering and Delivery of Tobacco.
Andrew Oliver Nelson, 41, Sheridan, Warrant.
Michael John Garcia, 31, Sheridan, Warrant.
