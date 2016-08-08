Firefighters make significant containment progress on Whit Fire

Over the weekend, firefighters were able to get 65 percent containment of the 12,240-acre Whit Fire west of Cody. The large wildfire began on Aug. 2; the cause is still under investigation.
Taking advantage of moisture from yesterday’s thunderstorm, today crews will continue to construct and improve handline around the fire, concentrating on the western perimeter. Burnout operations will be conducted as conditions allow in the steep and rugged headwaters area of Breteche Creek. Firefighters are still mopping up hotspots to secure containment lines. Isolated torching and minor runs may be visible in the interior of the fire for several weeks until extinguished by significant rain or snow.
Resources are being released as fire lines are secured. As of this morning, there were still 717 personnel assigned to the fire.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir is back open to recreational activities, and the speed limit is back to normal on Highway 14/16/20. Helicopters might still use the reservoir as a water source if needed.
All evacuation orders have been lifted. The Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office and the Shoshone National Forest have maintained temporary trail closuresin the vicinity of the fire. The following trails are closed: Green Creek, Twin Creek, and Sheep Mountain Trails. Moreinformation on the closures can be found at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/4921/.
photo h/t Kimberly Zierlein
#reboot #news