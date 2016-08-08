1,200 participate in summer reading 2016; Library hosts several wrap up events

(Jackson, Wyo.) - More than 1,200 readers of all ages have joined Teton County Library for Summer Reading 2016.





With August in full swing, the end of this year’s program is near. To finish up the summer, the library is offering several free events between now and the end of the summer.





Thursday, August 11 at 8 p.m.

Last Day to Log Minutes and Do Challenges for all ages. Exercise your mind and increase your chances to win prizes! Log your Summer Reading minutes and complete all challenge activities by tonight’s deadline.





Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bike Rally: Riding for Reading Come celebrate Summer Reading and biking with all the libraries in Teton Valley! The bike rally starts 10 a.m. at the Valley of the Tetons in Victor, Idaho. We will then bike to the Driggs branch (8 miles) and finish at the Teton County Library's Alta Branch (6 miles). Join for all or part of the ride. Refreshments are provided at each library and there will be water stations along the way. Location: Alta Branch Library. Free.





Saturday, August 13, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Summer Reading Celebration All ages. Celebrate the end of Summer Reading! Kids of all ages can revisit the best summer activities in our Craft Blowout from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. We invite all ages to enjoy an Ice Cream Party from 1-3 p.m. Kids entering Grades K to 5 can also pick up a Summer Reading participation certificate. Raffle drawings will be held next week and winners notified individually. Location: Youth Wing. Free.





Saturday, August 13

Social Media Contest For ages 13+. Today’s the last day to enter our contest. Take a picture of you or a friends reading, post it on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Tag it with #TetonCountyLibrary. You’ll be entered into a random drawing to win a Kindle Fire DH8 or gift certificates to Hatch Taqueria or Picnic! Individuals only. One entry per account.





Summer Reading 2016 is free and open to the community with special support from the Carolyn and Chuck Miller Charitable Fund.





Feature Photo: h/t Teton County Library / Pitchengine Communities

