Country for Cancer returns to Casper with country cowboy. . .

(Casper, Wyo.) - The third annual Country for Cancer concert is Friday, October 7, 2016 at the Casper Events Center.

This year’s featured artist is country music entertainer, TV host and military veteran, CRAIG MORGAN, with local favorite, Whiskey Rebellion, opening

Morgan recently released a new album, A Whole Lot More To Me, featuring his latest single, "I'll Be Home Soon.”

"As a country singer, we sometimes get stereotyped as nothing but trucks and tailgates, but that doesn't mean that's all there is to us," Morgan said on his website, www.craigmorgan.com.

"I want people to hear this record and go, 'Wow, there is a whole lot more to these country folks.'"

Some of Morgan’s other hits include "That’s What I Love About Sunday," "International Harvester," "Bonfire," "This Ole Boy" and "Wake Up Lovin' You.”

Whiskey Rebellion is a popular southern rock tribute band based out of Casper.

Country for Cancer is an annual tribute concert for Wyoming's cancer survivors. Country for Cancer raises money for Wyoming Medical Center Foundation’s Angels Cancer Care Program. The Angels serve hundreds of cancer patients every year, in addition to relieving the tremendous burden experienced by caregivers. Since 1998, they have existed through the generosity of volunteers and donations. This program has a rich history of addressing the varied concerns of cancer patients, which include offering emotional support, financial assistance, transportation, and medication retrieval. The Angels are cancer survivors, friends, family members and neighbors who provide this array of services to cancer patients and their caregivers so patients can focus on getting better.

For ticket information please visit the Casper Events Center box office or call 800-442-2256.

h/t Casper Events Center/ Pitchengine Communities



