The Battle of Old Wyoming rocks tiny town every year

This weekend the annual Battle of Old Wyoming was waged inside the legendary Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow. This was the eighth year of the battle, which brings together rock bands from across the state and region to play a multi-day festival and transforms the town of less than 300 into haven for rockers. More than 20 bands played this year's Battle.

Once one band finished its 30-minute set, the next band two rooms over would begin to play. There are no headliners, and everyone gets an audience. The crowd was a revolving group of other bands' members, metal heads, punks, hipsters and others from across the state. Many of the bands who performed are based out of Laramie and Casper. Genres ranged from dark metal to punk to alt-rock.
While there were moments of craziness, the Wyoming rock community takes care of its own and courtesy prevailed, even in the mosh pits.
13935142_10104119466562940_7048656760099285909_n.jpg
Nocturnicon

13903274_10104119466617830_8542345628740954345_n.jpg
Speed the Pilgrim with Kid Brother

IMG_8465.JPG
Medicine Bow

13902749_10104119466697670_4523565550153981280_n.jpg
13900258_10104119466702660_845187809808833426_n.jpg
featured photo: Turd Nugent performs.
#shortgo #news #buckrail #reboot #county10 #springcity #dally #oilcity #county17