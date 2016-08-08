The Battle of Old Wyoming rocks tiny town every year



Once one band finished its 30-minute set, the next band two rooms over would begin to play. There are no headliners, and everyone gets an audience. The crowd was a revolving group of other bands' members, metal heads, punks, hipsters and others from across the state. Many of the bands who performed are based out of Laramie and Casper. Genres ranged from dark metal to punk to alt-rock.

While there were moments of craziness, the Wyoming rock community takes care of its own and courtesy prevailed, even in the mosh pits.

Nocturnicon





Speed the Pilgrim with Kid Brother





Medicine Bow





featured photo: Turd Nugent performs.

This weekend the annual Battle of Old Wyoming was waged inside the legendary Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow. This was the eighth year of the battle, which brings together rock bands from across the state and region to play a multi-day festival and transforms the town of less than 300 into haven for rockers. More than 20 bands played this year's Battle.