Lightning starts brush fire near Jackson Hole Airport

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Grand Teton National Park officials confirmed that there was a sage brush fire last night near the Jackson Hole Airport.

A rapid response from the Jackson Hole Airport fire resources made for quick containment of the lightning caused Airport Fire late Saturday, August 6. The fire quickly grew to almost an acre before apparatus from the airport, JH Fire/EMS and a Teton Interagency Fire engine extinguished the blaze. Conditions in the grass/sage are extremely dry and going fires can very quickly transition beyond the ability of engines to attack directly.



Saturday’s quick response was made possible by the daily coordination between local fire agencies and additional resources brought in to the area to support initial attack under the current severe conditions. Multiple smoke reports, fire responses, and medical incidents were being managed across Teton County into the evening hours.

Feature Photo: Airport Fire. h/t Garth Wagner

