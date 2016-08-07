Missing Teen in Good Health; In Protective Care

(Moose, Wyo.) - After disappearing from a trail crew in Grand Teton National Park for two days, 16-year-old Fauna Jackson is safe and sound, and is in the care of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, teenager -- who had been traveling in Grand Teton with the national organization Groundwork USA -- will remain in protective custody until she can be reunited with her parents, said Sgt. Todd Stanyon of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson’s parents are on their way to Teton County, and they are expected to be able to take custody early this week.

“We are very glad Fauna Jackson was located unharmed and will be reunited with her family soon,” Sgt. Stanyon said. “We commend Grand Teton National Park rangers, the Wyoming Civil Air Patrol, ground-search volunteers, the FBI, and all who assisted in this matter, for their strong teamwork and ultimate success in finding her.”

National Park Service and Teton County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the incident.

Co-workers on her trail crew near Triangle X Ranch in Grand Teton reported Jackson missing on Thursday after she left for a bathroom break at approximately 8:45 a.m. and didn’t return.

Searchers found Jackson about 3 to 4 miles away near the Snake River Overlook at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday. She was uninjured and had changed her appearance by cutting and dying her hair. She was wearing different clothes than when last seen, and when approached by law enforcement officials, she fled. Jackson was taken to St. John’s Medical Center for a welfare check.

Feature Photo: Fauna Jackson. h/t Grand Teton National Park / Pitchengine Communities

