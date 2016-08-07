Lightning ignites fires at Red Top Meadows and Crystal Butte

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Yesterday, two fires were ignited by lightning at Red Top Meadows and on Crystal Butte.

According to Mary Cernicek, Bridger-Teton National Forest public affairs officer, the fire on Red Top included four trees a total of 1/10 of an acre on the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

"Firefighters suppressed that fire last night and remain in that area today because of all the lightning strikes that the lightning map shows us occurred over the last 24-hours," said Cernicek. "They are part of our Initial Attack response and are patrolling and ready to respond to any reports of smoke in the area."

Another fire was started on Crystal Butte near Woods Canyon. The fire is on two spots, both 1/10 of an acre each.

"We have the Interagency helicopter working on this fire. It is dipping water from a location on the National Elk Refuge," said Cernicek. "This fire is burning in very heavy dead and fallen timber. There are 6- firefighters suppressing this fire and directing the bucket work from the helicopter."



"When the fire danger is 'very high,' fires will start easily from most causes," Cernicek added. "The fires will spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires."



Feature Photo: Fire Behind Crystal Butte taken on August 6. h/t Michele Al-Ghetta / Pitchengine Communities