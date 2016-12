Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect for Teton County

Here is the full warning:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL TETON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WYOMING...

* UNTIL 1145 AM MDT

* AT 1056 AM MDT...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MOUNT MORAN... OR 12 MILES NORTHEAST OF ALTA...MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS...SIDING...AND TREES.

* THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE NEAR... MORAN BAY AROUND 1100 AM MDT. COLTER BAY VILLAGE AROUND 1110 AM MDT. SOUTH ENTRANCE AROUND 1135 AM MDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE JACKSON LAKE LODGE...LEEKS LODGE...FLAGG RANCH VILLAGE...LIZARD CREEK CAMPGROUND...PHANTUM CAMPSITE...JENNY LAKE LODGE AND SIGNAL MOUNTAIN LODGE. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

* AFFECTED AREAS: TETON