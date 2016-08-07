Smoke Visible from Fawn Fire in Yellowstone; trail and campsite closures in place

(Yellowstone) - Smoke from the lightning-ignited Fawn fire is visible in Mammoth Hot Springs, Gardiner, West Yellowstone, along Route 191 north of West Yellowstone, and north of Yellowstone National Park Saturday evening, August 6.

Due to hot and dry weather, the Fawn fire grew significantly Saturday afternoon. The estimated 500-acre fire is burning in the Fawn Pass area, in the northwestern section of the park. It was reported by an outfitter Thursday, August 4.

Public and firefighter safety is the first priority for park managers. The fire does not pose a threat to visitors. All roads leading into and through the park are open. Park visitors and communities north and west of the park should anticipate varying levels of smoke from the fire.

Due to the fire activity, the following closures are in place:

Campsites

WB1, WB3, WB4 and WB6

Trails

Bighorn Pass trail eastbound at the junction of the cut-off trail to the Fawn Pass Trail.



Bighorn Pass trail westbound at Bighorn Pass.



Fawn Pass trail eastbound at the junction of the cut-off trail to the Big Horn Pass Trail.



Fawn Pass trail westbound at campsite 1F1.



The cut-off trail between Bighorn and Fawn Pass trails is open. Fire staff will begin to put structure protection around the Fawn Pass cabin Saturday evening. They traveled to the cabin Friday, August 5 to evaluate risk and determine how to protect it in the event that the fire reaches the cabin. Fire managers will monitor the Fawn fire and prepare long term management plans that address safety to firefighters and the public, protection of structures, communities, natural and cultural resources. The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Feature Photo: Fawn Fire August 6 2016 . h/t NPS / Travis Clark

