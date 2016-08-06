New little cubs to Casper

(Casper, Wyo.) - Congrats parents!
Our friends at Wyoming Medical Center have provided us with the recent births to Casper:
July 27, 2016
Boy, Trace Thomas, to Jessica and James Abarca of Casper
Girl, Alyson Marie, to Cynthia and Scott Leverich of Casper
Boy, Roark Esko, to Kelsey and Bryce True of Casper
July 28, 2016
Boy, Jaxon Wesley, to Lisa and Travis Astry of Evansville
Girl, Kaydence Marie, to Aubree Lee-Richardson and Joseph Richardson of Casper
July 29, 2016
Girl, Payton Marie, to Erin and Ty Werges of Casper
Girl, Holly Elizabeth, to Lacy and Dylan Meade of Casper
July 30, 2016
Girl, Sofiya Kay-Lynn, to Arica and Robert Wyatt of Casper
#oilcity #news #wmc