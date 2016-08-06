Fauna Jackson Found Uninjured

(Moose, Wyo.) - At approximately 8 a.m. this morning, Saturday, August 6, Fauna Jackson was located in Grand Teton National Park. She was uninjured and transported to St. John's Medical Center for a welfare check. Jackson is currently in the care of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a possible sighting of Jackson Friday evening. Additional possible sightings of her and follow-up activities by park law enforcement rangers and officers with Teton County Sheriff's Saturday morning successfully located Jackson. She was found near the Snake River Overlook, approximately 3-4 miles from the point she was last seen. An early morning flight by the Wyoming Civil Air Patrol contributed to finding Jackson.

Jackson changed her appearance by cutting and dying her hair, was wearing different clothes than when last seen, and when approached by law enforcement officials she fled. The details of the incident are under investigation.

Grand Teton National Park Superintendent David Vela said, "We are relieved and very grateful that Fauna has been found." Vela commends all the individuals that contributed their time and talent in the great effort to find Jackson and the investigative work of the incident. Vela said, "Our deepest appreciation goes to our partners that assisted, including Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, Teton County Emergency Management, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Federal Bureau of Investigation, volunteers, and the amazing park staff.

Vela also thanks Grand Teton Association and Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation for supplying food and drink for incident personnel.

Feature Photo: Fauna Jackson.

