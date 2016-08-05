Thirty-five year old David Chavis held male hostage with an edged weapon; No firearms were used in morning situation

(Casper, Wyo.) – On Friday, 8/5/2016 at approximately 8:45 am a hostage situation took place in a downstairs office at 800 Werner Court, the Aspen Creek Building.

It was determined that David Chavis thirty-five years old was holding fifty-one year old Tim Miller hostage with an edged weapon.

The building was evacuated and a perimeter set for the safety of others as law enforcement worked to resolve the situation.

The Natrona County Special Response Team (SRT) and Hostage Negotiation Team responded.

At approximately 11:55 am on 8/5/2106, the suspect was taken into custody and the victim released.

The resolution was peaceful and no injuries occurred to any of the people involved.

The investigation into the reasons the victim was held hostage by Chavis is still ongoing.

The District Attorney’s Office will be determining and filing of the charges on Chavis.

The victim was checked by medical personnel and reunited with his family immediately after the incident.

Chavis is currently being held at the Natrona County Detention Center.

The Casper Police Department would like to thank the citizens in the offices and area for their cooperation as this event unfolded and caused inconvenience.

Feature Photo: h/t Tyler Thies/Pitchengine Communities

