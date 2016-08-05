Casper Police arrest Rodney Zahn following Thursday abduction; He was arrested for felony warrants

(Casper, Wyo.) – On August 4, 2016, an Amber Alert was received in the Casper area regarding a missing 16 year old female from Sheridan, MT (Madison County).

AT approximately 5:00 pm on Thursday 8/4/2016, reports from citizens stated the vehicle involved in the Amber Alert was eastbound on Highway 20-26 heading towards Casper.

Casper Police Department officers with the assistance of other local law enforcement personnel stopped the vehicle at 1 st St. and Center St. in downtown Casper. Sandy Moore was located in the vehicle with Rodney Zahn (60 yrs. old).

Zahn was arrested on two felony warrants out of Montana. The abduction investigation is being led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The Casper Police Department will continue to support both agencies with the investigation. Sandy Moore has been returned to her family.

#oilcity #news #county10 #dally #reboot #buckrail #county17 #springcity #shortgo