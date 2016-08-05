City Animal Shelter Changing Operating Hours to Save Costs

(Gillette, Wyo.) Beginning next week, August 8th, the City of Gillette's animal shelter facility on Warlow Drive will be closing a little earlier.

Previously they've been open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. In an effort to save money, they will be closing at 5:30 p.m. from now on. They are still open Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and are closed Sundays and holidays.

As one of the only non-private shelters in Northeast Wyoming, the city facility provides service not not just local residents and Campbell County, but many other towns in need in this corner of the state. In thirty years its resources have expanded to allow them a status as a low-kill shelter, very rarely having to euthanizing animals in their care.