Pamela Crissman, 68, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2016 at the Sage West Hospital in Riverton. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2016 at the Riverton Elk’s Lodge.





Pamela Sue Franks was born May 19, 1948 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to George Wesley and Margaret Mae (King) Franks. She was raised in Thermopolis and worked as a Pharmacy Tech for the Hot Springs County Hospital, was an EMT for Mortimore Ambulance and was a Pharmacy Tech in Riverton at Sage West Hospital. She has lived in Riverton for 28 years.





She was a member of the Riverton Elks and of the Catholic faith.





She married Gerald G. Crissman on June 10, 1991 in Lander, Wyoming.





Her family said she loved to travel, camp, fish, boat, shop, spend time with her friends and family.





She is survived by her husband Gerald Crissman of Riverton; sons, Duane Elliott of Riverton, Terry Elliott and fiancé Jaimie Shaw of Riverton; step-son, Yancey Crissman and wife Brandy of Riverton; daughter, Lisa Peyton and husband Bruce of Gillette; step-daughter, Katrina Larsen and husband Allen of Gillette; eight grandchildren, Kyla Kimball, Manda Peyton, Branden Larsen, Grant Larsen, T.J. Crissman, Shelby Crissman, Bethany Shaw, and Morgan Shaw; three great grandchildren, Evan Kimball, Bailee Larsen, and Braxton Larsen; brother, David Franks and wife Diana; sisters, Billie Lou Bruckner, Sandy Slunaker and husband Don, Dixie Colby and husband Greg; numerous nieces and nephews.





She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian Scott; brother, Terry Bunch





Memorials may be made to the Riverton Elks Scholarship Fund or the Elk’s Charity Baskets in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.





