Nanette “Nanny” Pompa, 55, of Lander, died at her home on Wednesday, July 27, 2016. A memorial service celebrating her wonderful life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 26, 2016, at the Sawmill Campground group shelter in the Sinks Canyon.





Nanny Pompa was born on February 19, 1961 in Heber City, UT to Martin Keith and Kathy Ann (Sharer) Allison. As a young child the family moved to Lander, WY where she lived for the last 48 years.





While in Lander she raised two children, was a Direct Support Professional at the Wyoming Life Resource Center and married and cared for the love of her life, Victor Pompa, who passed away in 2015.





She loved sitting on her porch watching sunsets and sunrises, listening to thunderstorms, and the companionship of her pets. Above all she loved being a mother and grandmother and special times with her family and friends.





The family said the following saying was very special to her:





“Please try not to be sad for me, try to understand, God is taking care of me I’m in the shelter of his hands…I’ll be the first face you see when you get here.” She is survived by her son, Jason Roemmich; daughter, Patricia Marnell and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Isaac, Andrew, and Elliana Marnell; brothers, Bret Allison and his wife, Joann, Donn Collins and his wife Sue, Shawn Collins, and Alan Allison; and her sister, Michelle

Jibben.







and grandparents. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Pompa; mother, Kathy Collins; aunt Carmen;



