Recent arrests around Laramie County



Nicholas Armstrong, 19, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.

Crystal Begines, 36, Cheyenne, two Probation Violations.

Moriah Carabjal, 19, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.

Sheila Chery, 47, Cheyenne, NCIC Hit.

Alana Dalton, 28, Cheyenne, Forgery.

Rick Fisher, 67, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear.

Isaac Gonzalez, 21, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.

Heather Harada, 27, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.

Kimberly Mills, 44, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.

Dustin Morris, 29, Sheridan, Probation Violation.

George Musselwhite, 45, Cheyenne, Unlawful Entry Onto Property and Public Intoxication.

Tayler Powers, 23, Cheyenne, Refusing to Obey, Giving False Identity, Unlawful Entry Onto Property, and Interfering/Obstructing.

Stephen Roper, 43, Monument, Colo., DUI and Possession of an Open Container.

Tina Stegman, 54, Cheyenne, Probation Violation.

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Here's a recap of arrests from around Laramie County. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.