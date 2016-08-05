Weekend Roundup: Deer Creek Days; Rockin' the River; Beartrap Summer Music Festival

(Casper, Wyo.) - Hello Friday! The weekend has arrived in style Casper!

Take a look at what's going down around town:

Friday, August 5th

  • Stage III Presents RED at Stage III Community Theater at 7:30 pm.
  • Rockin' The River at the Old Town Family Fun Center at the Parkway Plaza at 6:00 pm.
  • 9 Wine and Dine at 3 Crowns Golf Club at 5:00 pm.
  • Deer Creek Days in Glenrock.
Saturday, August 6th
  • Beartrap Summer Music Festival at Beartrap Meadow.
  • Deer Creek Days in Glenrock.
  • Natrona County Master's Farmer's Market at 7:30 am.
  • Stage III Presents RED at Stage III Community Theater at 7:30 pm.
Sunday, August 7th
  • Beartrap Summer Music Festival at Beartrap Meadow.
  • Deer Creek Days in Glenrock.

