Recent Arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

Thomas Brown, 44, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication

Brian SunRhodes, 32, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication

Cory SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

Jason Bell, 37, Riverton, Arrested for DWUI.

Tyrone Lovejoy, 26, Riverton, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.

Lander Police Department

Josh Crowder, 31, Lander, Trespassing and Cited for Open Container.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Theodore Bell, 34, Lander, Breach of Peace, Pedestrian Under the Influence.

Marty Custer, 22, Cody, FTA Arrest Warrant.

Juvenile Male, 17, Riverton, Bond Revocation Court Ordered Arrest.

52-year-old, male, issued citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

