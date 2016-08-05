WGFD responded to Casper Mountain Motorsports for possible mountain lion sighting

(Casper, Wyo.) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Public Information Specialist Janet Milek reported that the WGFD received a report of a mountain lion near Casper Mountain Motorsports this morning around 7:30 am.

Milek reported that field biologists responded to the area but could not confirm that a lion was in the area. They continue to monitor the area, but were not able to locate any cat tracks or scat.