Update: Negotiations continue with male in mid thirties at the Aspen Creek Building

(Casper, Wyo.) - The Casper Police Department along with the Natrona County Special Response Team is currently negotiating and working with a male suspect in his mid thirties.

At this time there is no threat to the public but law enforcement is asking that people avid the area to allow them to continue negotiating and investigating.

Officers confirmed that the situation is taking place in the Aspen Creek Building but the office has not been released. CPD confirmed that it is not the DCI office in the building.

Officers have a perimeter set up in the area and Werner Court remains closed at this time.

Updates will be provided as we learn more.





