CPD was plenty busy during Frontier Days

The Cheyenne Police Department remained busy during the 10 days of Cheyenne Frontier Days 2016.

Both inside and outside Frontier Park, the Cheyenne Police Department remained visible and stepped up enforcement efforts.

During the 10 days of Cheyenne Frontier Days the Cheyenne Police Department responded to 2755 calls for service around the city, which is up from 2465 calls for service taken in 2015. At Frontier Park, 79 citations were issued for drinking underage, with the highest blood alcohol concentration being .252. The youngest person citied for drinking underage was 15 years old. Below find additional crime information.





City of Cheyenne

DUI Arrests 17

Narcotics Cases 18

Disturbance Calls 102

Calls for service 2755





Frontier Park

Underage Drinking 79

Sell Alcohol to Minors 5





