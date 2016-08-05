Recent arrests around Sheridan County



Thatcher Curtis Braley, 45, Sheridan, Possession of a Controlled Substance (powder/crystal) and felony Theft.

Lenard Ray Lillyblad, 60, Butte, Mont., two Contempt of Court Warrants.

Nicola Kae Lawson, 38, Sheridan, DUI.

Daniel Joseph Olson, 31, Sheridan, Sex Offender Registration Violation.

Jacob Robert Olson, 26, Disorderly Conduct - Public Intoxication.

Korby David Collins, 42, Sheridan, DUI, Insurance Violation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving without Interlock Device, and Property Destruction.

(Sheridan, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county on Aug. 4. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.