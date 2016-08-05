McDonald's announces big change to several menu items

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - As promised earlier this year, McDonald's has nixed artificial preservatives in the all too famous, Chicken McNugget! Along with this menu item change, the eggs and meat products on the breakfast menu are also free of artificial preservatives and their buns no longer contain high fructose corn syrup.

Why the change? More and more of today's consumers are health-focused and care about what is in their meals and how it is being processed. "We want families to feel good about the food they are consuming in our restaurants and we are delivering in a big way," explained Bob Luck, our local McDonald's Owner/Operator. "These changes are impacting the way animals are raised by our suppliers that will ripple into the larger food industry, hopefully improving the quality of food everywhere, no matter where you choose to eat."

McDonald's made the health-conscious change on August 1st and they aren't stopping there! "There's certainly more our brand can do, and we are excited about the steps we are taking towards a healthier future," said Luck.

Now parents can feel better about giving their children a four piece Chicken McNugget Happy Meal OR adding some McNuggets to a dinner salad!

