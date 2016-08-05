#Whatshappening

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center (NHTIC) continues its series of free Summer Youth Interpretive Programs with an August 6 program titled “Gold Panning.”

The program will run from 10-11 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the NHTIC. However, children will be able to pan for “gold” outside of the center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Participants will learn about the systems of trading and price gouging that prospectors encountered during the California Gold Rush. They will also construct their own scales and test them for balance.

“We often talk about finding the gold,” says Education Technician Stacey Moore, “but gold is worthless until traded. The miners couldn’t eat the gold.”

The Saturday Youth Interpretive Program series, geared for hands-on youth learning, runs from June 11 to August 27. Most of the programs are held from 10-11 a.m. All programs are free and open to the public. Young children require parental accompaniment.

For more information, please contact Stacey Moore at the NHTIC (307) 261-7780.

Other events at the NHTIC this weekend include:

Gold Prospectors Association Patio Talk August 6, 1-2 p.m.

Live Pioneer Music: Ana, Rachel and Friends August 7, 1-2 p.m.