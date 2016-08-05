Search and Rescue crews retrieve Tennessee woman from Shoshone Lake area

Last night around 8:00 p.m. Fremont County Search and Rescue Crews were dispatched about 3 miles south of Shoshone Lake to assist with a 24-year-old Tennessee woman who was hiking by herself. She was reportedly experiencing chest pains and was belching.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office report an air ambulance had previously been sent to her location however the ambulance was unable to land due to the terrain. Search and Rescue volunteers were inserted into the area, and made contact with the patient. They escorted her out to a landing area and she was flown out by air ambulance. Crews concluded the mission around 3:30 a.m. this morning.
Feature photo: Pitchengine Communities stock photo of Shoshone Lake / h/t Marc Mayer
