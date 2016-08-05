Relay For Life of Park County raises more than $20,000

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Park County welcomed 13 teams and 117 participants to the annual event on July 22 and 23 at Cody High School. The event raised more than $22,000.





Prior to the first lap, cancer survivors celebrated under a festive tent with a meal of hamburgers and hot dogs prepared by the Cody Volunteer Fire Department. About 45 survivors then walked the first lap of the Relay For Life and DJ Bobby Rock emceed the event. The Thrivent Financial Team and The Relay Team collected non-perishable food items for the I HEART Cody Food Bank. One Relay participant also ran over 14 miles at the event. The Relay For Life luminaria ceremony took place at dark to honor cancer survivors and remember those lost to cancer.





Feature photo: West Park Hospital photo from 2015 (photos from 2016 event were unavailable).





