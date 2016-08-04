Uranium Production Increasing Across Wyoming

(Gillette, Wyo.) Peninsula Energy reports that they have begun accelerating production of uranium at project sites in Crook County.





"The last five weeks have seen the rate of uranium production increase dramatically and augurs well for the Lance Projects to meet the expectations of the company going forward," said Gus Simpson, Peninsula’s managing director.





In the first ten days of July alone, wellfields have produced 7000 lbs, which is on target for producing between 600,000 -700,00 lbs per year starting in 2017. There are nine proposed operations planned for their three stage project, the closest is in the Black Hills area.









