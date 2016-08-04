Man gets 40-50 years for sexual assault charge

Today Jeremy Williams, 38, was sentenced for sexual assault in the first degree. He had plead no contest by reason of mental illness or deficiency.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 30-50 years in prison. They also noted that Williams was given a psychiatric evaluation in which it was determined that Williams did have some memory of the event. Prosecutors stated that the assault was not out of the ordinary as Williams had been convicted of a prior sexual assault of another victim and was convicted of domestic violence of a third woman.

The victim spoke briefly in court this afternoon. "I believe Jeremy is a danger to society," she said. "Jeremy is a hunter and has proven he is skilled at finding his victims. I wish for the maximum sentence so I can live my life not in fear."



Judge Norman E. Young sentenced Williams to 40-50 years in prison. He was given credit for the 648 days he had already served. As the sentence was read aloud the victim hugged her family.

Feature photo: Photo of Jeremy Williams from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry

