Rock Springs man accused of brass knuckles assaults faces felony charges

(Rock Springs, Wyo.) - A Rock Springs resident accused of attacking two men with brass knuckles faces charges that could land him a stiff prison sentence.

Dalton Charles Wilkening, 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell.

Not long after midnight on July 31, county deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a large party on Stassinos Ranch Road north of Rock Springs. There they encountered a number of people, including Caleb Carter and Mattheu Stassinos, both of whom were injured and bleeding.

As described in court documents, Detective Steve Powell observed that Carter “had a large straight laceration across the bridge of his nose and his left eye was black and almost swollen shut.” EMS professionals at the scene “checked out Carter and advised him that he needed to go to the hospital, as his nose appeared to be broken and they were concerned of a possible orbital socket fracture.”

Stassinos reported that “one of his teeth on the left side of his upper jaw had been knocked out.”

Both men identified their assailant as Dalton Wilkening. They also said he used brass knuckles during the assaults, as did a witness interviewed by county officers.

Wilkening was subsequently arrested by county deputies. He appeared before Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones in Rock Springs on August 3, where his bond, which he posted later in the day, was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Lowell said his agency’s investigation into the assaults is continuing; a preliminary hearing has been tentatively scheduled for August 9 in Rock Springs.

Aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon is a felony punishable with a maximum possible penalty of 10 years of imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Feature Photo: Dalton Wilkening. h/t Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office / Pitchengine Communities

