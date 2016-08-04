Groundbreaking yesterday: Tru by Hilton coming to Cheyenne

Kinseth Hospitality Company (KHC) broke ground in Cheyenne for their latest of 66 hotel properities. Carrying the banner of Hilton's trendy modern Tru brand, the groundbreaking ceremony for the hotel was located at 423 Fox Farm Road.
In attendance: City of Cheyenne Mayor Rick Kaysen, President and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce; Dale Steenbergen, Board Chair of Visit Cheyenne; Barry Sims, Gateway South Investor Tom Reiman and VP of Kinseth Hospitality.
The 90 room, 4 story hotel is owned by Gateway South LLC, and will be managed by Kinseth Hospitality Companies. Completion date is expected to be late Spring 2016.
