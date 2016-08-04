5 Wyoming Summer Olympians who you may not know

(Wyoming) - Hey Wyoming, are you excited for the 2016 Summer Olympics to kickoff in Rio this Friday!?



The Opening Ceremonies begin Friday, August 5th at 7:00 pm. Post up on your couch with your favorite people or join your friends at the perfect spot to enjoy the show, putting yourself in Rio for all the action!

We wanted to find five Wyoming Olympians who may not be as recognized as Rulon Gardner, but they still served the the Equality State proudly!

1. Jennifer Nicols, Archer from Cheyenne competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, finishing in the top ten! In 2012, Nicols competed in London and finished in the Round of 16.

​2. David Zuniga hailing from Worland Wyoming competed in the 1996 Olympics with the US Wrestling Team. He won his first match and then lost the next two.





3. Mr. Richard 'Rink' Babka he matched the World Discuss Record before claiming Silver in the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome, Italy. He is from Cheyenne.

h/t AFP/Getty Images/Pitchengine Communities Babka on the left.

4. Jesseca Cross from Laramie, graduated from Powell and attended UW competed in the hammer throw and shot put in the 2000 Summer Olympics. She finished 19th and 17th in Sydney.

​h/t USA Track and Field/Pitchengine Communities

