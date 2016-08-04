Recent Arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department (August 2)

17-year-old male, Riverton, cited for MUI.



26-year-old male, Riverton, cited for trespassing.



There was a theft from Motor Vehicle. 2 black sub woofers worth $75.00 were reportedly stolen from a 1965 Chevy truck.



15-year-old female was signed as a runaway from Mills Police Department and she was located in Riverton.



Riverton Police Department (August 3)

Terrance WhiteAntelope, 61, Arapahoe, Arrested for Public Intoxication. Kelly Means, 25, Riverton, Arrested for FTA Warrant. Fire Depatment Assisted with a Chevy Suburban on fire. Officers observed a vehicle on fire and stopped the vehicle and was able to get everyone out and put the fire out. Brandon Brown, 25, Riverton, Arrested for Albany County Warrant. Vernaldo Dodge, 39, Riverton, Arrested for Probation Revocation.



Charles Dodge, 35, Ethete, Arrested for Contempt of Court. Theodore Goggles, 75, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication. Julius LaJeunesse, 41, Riverton, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.

Lander Police Department (August 2)



Naomi Yellowbear, 31, Ethete, Cited for no Driver's License, Expired Registration and no proof of insurance.

Colton Armour, 29, Ethete, Arrested for LPD Warrant and Cited for Public Intoxication and Shoplifting.

Lander Police Department (August 3)

Barden Duck, 36, Lander, Arrested for LPD Warrants x2.

David Ray Brissette, 18, Lander, Arrested on FCSO Warrant.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office (August 2)

Juvenile Female, 14, Riverton, Court Ordered Arrest.

59-year-old male was reportedly assaulted in the 1500 block of E Monroe Ave. The suspect fled the area, however the suspect was identified and citations for battery are pending contact with the suspect.

24-year-old parents were issued citations for Child Endangerment, alleging this is the third incident in which their 4-year-old daughter was left unattended and found wandering around the area without supervision and care.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office (August 3)

On August 3 a 21-year-old Thermopolis man was driving a 1994 Ford Truck on Brooks Lake Road and lost control on a corner causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway and roll one time. A 22-year-old male passenger was also involved in the accident. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for speeds too fast for conditions.

