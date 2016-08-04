Recent arrests around Laramie County



Cody Ahrens, 25, Cheyenne, Refusing to Obey.

Bradley Ball, 53, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication.

Scott Ballast, 29, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.

Ernest Beverly Jr., 31, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear.

Justin Bickerstaff, 46, Cheyenne, Probation/Parole Violation.

Heidi Buss, 42, Cheyenne, DUI and Interference with a Peace Officer.

David Carreto, 47, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.

Janie Cazares, 24, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.

Alana Dalton, 28, Cheyenne, Possession of Methamphetamine-type drug.

Michael Espinoza, 57, transient, Public Intoxication.

Jonah Ewaliko, 25, Cheyenne, Probation/Parole Violation.

Kevin Haley, 39, Cheyenne, False Report of a Crime.

Allen Hicks, 51, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear.

Alexander Johnson, 20, Rock Springs, Failure to Appear.

Stacy Kelley, 44, Cheyenne, DUI, Stop Sign Violation, Driving Under Suspension, No Liability Insurance, Expired or Improper Registration.

Shawn Kirsch, 44, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication and Fighting/Riotous Conduct.

Joey Mitchell, 39, Cheyenne, Interference with a Peace Officer.

Marc Plante, 44, Cheyenne, DUI.

Wade Prehn, 41, Cheyenne, Fighting/Riotous Conduct, Public Intoxication, Refusing to Obey, and Resisting Arrest.

David Trogden, 50, Loveland, Colo., DUI and Seatbelt violation.

Wayne Whitley, 39, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication and Open Intoxicant.

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Here's a recap of arrests from around Laramie County. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.