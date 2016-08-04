Natrona County recent arrests

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
Amber M Anderson, Casper, breach of peace.
Marcus M Brown SR, Casper, public intoxication.
Larry Gujardo, Evansville, interference.
Cody D Hall, Casper, two possession of controlled substances-meth.
Adam R McClure, Casper, interference w/PO, DWUS, broken headlight, reckless driving, no interlock device, no tail lights, disobeying traffic signals.
Katherine M McNaughton, Casper, two possession of controlled substance-meth.
Amanda F Moore, Bar Nunn, failure to comply.
Jereme J Roark, Casper, NCIC hit.
Logan C Rossi, Evansville, DWUI.
James E Williams, California, possession of marijuana.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Dakota D Dodge, DWUI, attempt to elude, failure to comply.
Garth M Hickey, hold for WSP.
Mills Police Department
Stacey L Gourneau, failure to comply, DWUS.
