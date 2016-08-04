Obsessed with Pokémon GO? Join PokeFest tonight in Lander

Tonight there will be a community event called "PokeFest" hosted at Cenntennial Park from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
"My hope is to bring the community together and boost awareness of this game that is a global phenomenon," said event organizer Eliah Dayton. Below are a few important details about the event:
- Meet at Centennial Park in Lander tonight (August 4) from 6-8
- There will be Lure Modules up for the whole event
- Gift Cards will be given to people who catch the highest CP (combat power) Pokémon during the festival
- Food and drinks will be provided.
