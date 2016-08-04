Whit Fire west of Cody explodes to 9,600 acres

UPDATE: According to Shoshone National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kristie Salzmann has confirmed that on the first day of the fire, three structures were lost, including two homes. Data is still be compiled regarding any losses since the fire broke out on Tuesday.

After a day of very active burning yesterday, an infrared flight overnight shows the Whit Fire at 9,647 acres. This fire is burning on both the north and south side of Sheep Mountain approximately 15 miles west of Cody. The cause of the Whit Fire is currently under investigation.

A public meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. tonight at Livingston Elementary School, 2001 12th St, Cody, WY. During this meeting, the Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team will share current information as well as planned future actions for the Whit Fire.

Suppression efforts are being aided by five type 1 helicopters, two Type 3 helicopters, 3 air attack planes, 18 engines, and three hand crews to include the Wyoming Interagency Hotshots and the Payson Interagency Hotshots. There are approximately 175 people currently assigned to this fire.

To assist firefighting efforts, the Park County Sheriff Department and Park County Office of Homeland Security have evacuated the following areas: Whit Creek Rd., Big Hat Ranch, Golden Key Ranch, Simek Ranch, and County Road 6NS to include Bear Creek Subdivision. These evacuations remain in place. Also, Shoshone National Forest has closed two trails: Green Creek Trail and Twin Creek Trail. BLM Cody Field Office has closed Sheep Mountain Trail.

Cooperators in management of the fire include the BLM Cody Field Office, Shoshone National Forest, Park County, and the Wyoming State Forestry Division.

photo h/t Bryon Worthen

