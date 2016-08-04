Dispatch for Thursday, August 4th









Hunter Allguer, 21, Wright, violation of family protection order. Michael Gerry, 52, Gillette, bench warrant. Jennifer Hallinan, 42, Gillette, bench warrant. Daysha Moore, 27, Gillette, DUI, no auto insurance. Benjamin Osborn, 23, Spearfish, probation violation.





(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for the weekend of August 2nd, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.