Creative Energies - Hiring Solar Electrician in Lander

Creative Energies , a pioneer in cutting edge technology for commercial and residential solar energy, was founded in 2000 by Andy Tyson and Scott Kane. With climate change and regional air quality becoming worse and our country being hooked on foreign oil, Scott and Andy knew it was time to change our nations’ energy production methods.

The company was founded by using the best renewable energy technology available; everything from solar power systems to geothermal heat pumps. In recent years, solar electricity has become so reliable and cost effective that Creative Energies primarily focuses on this technology.

Creative Energies is now seeking a Wyoming Journeyman Electrician to join the electrical division of their solar installation team.

Projects to include residential and commercial scale grid-connected photovoltaic systems and off-grid solar power systems. Will plan and install conduit and wire for DC and AC wire runs, install and wire inverter systems and energy monitoring equipment. Will work with permitting offices and electrical inspectors and will be responsible for completing electrical work in an efficient and Code-compliant manner. Will work under the direction of our Master Electrician and coordinate with solar installers and solar system designers. Position to be based in Lander, WY and will involve periodic work in Idaho and Utah. Salary based on experience and licensing.



For full position description and compensation information, or to submit a resume and cover letter, call or email:

info@CEsolar

To learn more about Creative Energies, click here or connect with them on Facebook

