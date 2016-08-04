Wind River Hotel and Casino's Car Show set for Saturday

Enjoy a day of viewing classic, vintage and one-of-a-kind vehicles that will leave your wheels spinning!

“It’s a show everyone can enjoy,” Car Show Organizer Shannon Watts said. “With some participants coming out of state, people will get to see cars they normally don’t see around here.”

Registration starts 8 a.m. with the show starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Other activities include door prizes and free Dyno presentations.

To enter into the car giveaway, customers must return completed entry forms to customer service. The grand prize winner will drive away in a 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 signed by Carroll Shelby. Four consolation winners will receive cash prizes. Must be present to win.

To pre-register please call 307 855 2600.

