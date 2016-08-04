One deceased following afternoon wreck along Wyoming Boulevard

(Casper, Wyo.) -The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported that an offset head on collision between a 2015 Ford F150 and a 2016 Toyota Camry occurred along Wyoming Boulevard Wednesday evening.

The Toyota was south bound and the Ford was north bound near mile post 14, just north of Scenic Drive.

The Toyota crossed the center line and collided in a offset head on collision with the Ford. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seat belt and died on scene.

Both occupants of the Ford were wearing their seat belts, transported by ground ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center and were treated and released.

Texting and driving is being investigated as the cause of the collision.





