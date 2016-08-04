Where's the smoke coming from?

UPDATE at 8:19 a.m.: National Weather Service Meteorologist Chuck Baker confirms with County 10 that the smoke that we experienced across parts of Fremont County last night was from the Whit Creek Fire near Wapiti and Cody. He says that fire is now 8,500 acres in size. Baker noted Fremont County experienced smoke from the Cliff Creek and Lava Mountain Fires yesterday in the afternoon, but the majority of last night's smoke was from the Whit Creek Fire.

We're hearing multiple reports that there is a large amount of smoke across large portions of Fremont County this evening. Public Affairs Officer with the Shoshone National Forest Kristi Salzmann tells County 10 that it is highly likely that the smoke we're experiencing is from the Whit Creek fire in Cody which was reported yesterday afternoon and has now burned approximately 3,000 acres. We have reached out to the Riverton Fire Department for confirmation but haven't been able to reach them.