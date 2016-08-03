Lava Mountain Fire now 60 percent contained; Mop-up operations continue

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Type 1 National Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire has burned 14,385 acres and is now 60 percent contained. Currently 712 personnel are working on the fire and its cost to date is $15,294,480.



Residents of Union Pass and Porcupine subdivisions were allowed to return to their homes yesterday. Currently,

Yesterday mop-up continued throughout the fire area to complete and strengthen control lines. Burnout operations continued in the upper reaches of the Warm Springs Creek drainage to secure fire lines along the northern side of Warm Springs Creek. Mop-up operations continued on the northwest portion of the fire, south of Hwy 26, while engines continued to patrol and mop up residential areas affected by the fire.

Today crews will continue to mop up and secure recent burnout operations along the southwest flank of the fire in the Trout Creek area. Engines and crews will mop up and secured areas around the Union Pass and Porcupine Subdivisions. Crews will also begin to remove hose and pumps from areas where they are no longer needed.

Firefighters will work to mitigate the risk presented by pockets of unburned fuels remaining in the cliff areas above Warm Spring Creek. A rehabilitation plan is being developed to restore areas damaged by firefighting efforts.