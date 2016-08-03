6 ways to protect your property from wildfire

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Teton Interagency Fire managers are concerned about dry vegetation in western Wyoming due to severe drought and the potential threat of wildfire. Protecting your home from wildfire starts in your own backyard.





Here are 6 tips for keeping you and your property safe.

Never park or drive on dry vegetation – There are hot components under vehicles that, when in contact with dry grass, can cause fires. Check for dragging equipment – Secure chains and double check under your vehicle and trailer. Properly inflate tires – If you hit a bump on the road/trail, the wheel can compress, make contact with the ground, and throw sparks.

Maintain spark arrestors – Internal combustion engines (that are not highway vehicles) require a spark arrester. Know how to check and clean them.

Check your brakes – Severely worn brakes can result in metal on metal contact. Be ready – Always carry a shovel or fire extinguisher in your vehicle or off-road vehicle.

Keeping your yard maintained is imperative. Always use caution when burning debris. Debris burning is the number one cause of human-caused wildfire.

Do not burn if it is hot, windy or dry.



Keep a water supply and shovel close by.



Never leave outdoor burns unattended.



Burn barrels should be placed in areas that are flat, clear of debris and away from buildings.



Always cover burn barrels with a screen.



Keep landscape debris piles small. 4 x 4 piles are easier to control.



Clear all flammable material and vegetation within 10’ of the pile.



Build a small fire and periodically add material as the contents burn down to keep the flame height under control and reduce the number of sparks.



Make sure the fire is completely extinguished.



Let authorities and your neighbors know when you are planning to burn.

One less spark is one less wildfire.

Feature Photo: h/t Melissa Gilbert Gayle / Pitchengine Communities

